Rockies' Bud Black agrees to one-year extension through '23

DENVER (AP) — Colorado Rockies manager Bud Black has agreed to a one-year extension through the 2023 season.

Black, 64, has a 349-359 record over five seasons in Denver, including a 91-72 mark in 2018. His 349 victories are third-most in team history, trailing Clint Hurdle's 534 and Don Baylor's 440.

Black was named the seventh Rockies manager in Nov. 2016. He was named a finalist for National League Manager of the Year in 2017 and 2018 following back-to-back postseason appearances, a first for the franchise.

The Rockies will start the 2022 season on the road against the Los Angeles Dodgers on March 31. They will then have their home opener against the Dodgers on April 8.

