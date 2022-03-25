Over 1,000 body bags at the National Mall for a gun control protest

WASHINGTON, D.C. — March of Our Lives marked four years since the gun control group's historic first rally in D-C by creating an art installation at the national mall.

The group put more-than one-thousand fake body bags across the field, spelling out the words "thoughts and prayers". The installation from the group served as a reminder to congress that they believe "thoughts and prayers" are not enough to end gun violence.

"We often hear politicians again again, 'we send our thoughts and prayers' and today we wanted to reverse that message to show ethem the cost of just sending those thoughts and prayers without acting, which are these people," said protester Doug Hogg.

Hogg is also a survivor of the 2018 'Marjory Stoneman Douglas' high school shooting in Parkland, Florida. For more information on the shooting and the deputy's reaction, click here.

Each bag in the installation represented roughly 150 people, in total, who have been killed by guns since the high school shooting in Parkland where 17 people were killed.

"The fact of the matter is kids are dying every single day in their communities and in their schools from this issue in a way that doesn't happen in basically any other high income country," said Hogg.

The organization is calling for Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to work to pass gun safety legislation including a universal background checks.

