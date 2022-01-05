Watch
NewsNational/World News

Actions

Oldest US veteran of WWII, Lawrence N. Brooks, dies at 112

items.[0].image.alt
Gerald Herbert/AP
World War II veteran Lawrence Brooks holds a photo of him taken in 1943, as he celebrates his 110th birthday at the National World War II Museum in New Orleans, on Sept. 12, 2019. Brooks, the oldest World War II veteran in the U.S. — and believed to be the oldest man in the country — died on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at the age of 112.
Lawrence Brooks
Posted at 3:07 PM, Jan 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-05 17:07:56-05

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The oldest World War II veteran in the United States has died at the age of 112. Lawrence N. Brooks died Wednesday in New Orleans. He was also believed to be the oldest living man in the country. Brooks was known for his good-natured sense of humor, positivity and kindness. He often said the secret to living a long life was "serving God and being nice to people." He was born on Sept. 12, 1909, in Norwood, Louisiana, and was drafted into the Army in 1940. Brooks was assigned the Pacific theater, and narrowly survived some close shaves during the war.

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube

Social media: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Jefferson Awards

Covering Colorado

Help your Boulder County neighbors