Oh, brother: Jokic suspended 1 game, Morris and Butler fined

MIAMI (AP) — The fallout from the scuffle between reigning MVP Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets and Markieff Morris from the Miami Heat continues.

Jokic was suspended for one game, while Morris was fined $50,000 by the NBA for their roles in the mess.

Meanwhile, the brothers of the two players who starred in the dustup took their anger to Twitter on Tuesday.

Waited till bro turned his back smh. NOTED ✍🏾 — Marcus Morris (@MookMorris2) November 9, 2021

@MookMorris2 You should leave this the way it is instead of publicly threatening our brother!Your brother made a dirty play first . If you want to make a step further be sure we will be waiting for you !! Jokic Brothers — Jokic Brothers (@JokicBrothers) November 9, 2021

The Heat got angry Monday night when no call was made after they thought Jokic fouled Bam Adebayo. Morris intentionally crashed into Jokic from the side a few seconds later, a foul that referees called flagrant. Jokic then blindsided Morris with a hard shove from behind.

Miami Heat guard Jimmy Butler was also fined $30,000 for "attempting to escalate the altercation."

Nikola Jokic and Markieff Morris were both ejected from the game after the two exchanged hard fouls. pic.twitter.com/AtOklXIU5k — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 9, 2021

