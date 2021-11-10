Watch
NewsNational/World News

Actions

Oh, brother: Jokic suspended 1 game, Morris and Butler fined

items.[0].image.alt
David Zalubowski/AP
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, center, is restrained by Miami Heat guards Kyle Lowry, left, and Tyler Herro after knocking over Heat forward Markieff Morris during a scrum in the second half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, in Denver. Jokic was ejected, Morris assessed a personal foul for his part in the altercation. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
nugs.jfif
Posted at 10:15 PM, Nov 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-10 00:15:03-05

MIAMI (AP) — The fallout from the scuffle between reigning MVP Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets and Markieff Morris from the Miami Heat continues.

Jokic was suspended for one game, while Morris was fined $50,000 by the NBA for their roles in the mess.

Meanwhile, the brothers of the two players who starred in the dustup took their anger to Twitter on Tuesday.

The Heat got angry Monday night when no call was made after they thought Jokic fouled Bam Adebayo. Morris intentionally crashed into Jokic from the side a few seconds later, a foul that referees called flagrant. Jokic then blindsided Morris with a hard shove from behind.

Miami Heat guard Jimmy Butler was also fined $30,000 for "attempting to escalate the altercation."

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube

Social media: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Jefferson Awards

Jefferson Awards