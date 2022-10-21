Watch Now
Judge dismisses voting case against Colorado Senator Pete Lee

Posted at 12:12 PM, Oct 21, 2022
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado judge has dismissed a felony charge against Democratic state Sen. Pete Lee alleging the lawmaker voted outside the district he lives in and represents.

The Denver Post reports that El Paso County District Court Judge Eric Bentley found that misleading evidence submitted to a grand jury led to Lee's indictment.

The judge found no wrongdoing by prosecutors. Lee chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee.

His attorney, Dan Kaplan, sought dismissal of the charge, stating the wrong residency information was provided by the state Office of Attorney Registration.

Lee requested, while the case was pending, to be removed from interim committees on judicial discipline and behavioral health in the criminal justice system.
