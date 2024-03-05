Watch Now
Hundreds of thousands of Facebook, Instagram, Threads users facing problems

Posted at 10:06 AM, Mar 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-05 12:06:26-05

Hundreds of thousands of Facebook, Instagram and Threads users had problems logging into the social media apps Tuesday morning.

All three platforms are owned by Meta, in addition to Messenger and WhatsApp.

When users attempted to login, some were told "the password you've entered is incorrect." Others could get in, but the home screen said "something went wrong. Stories couldn't load. Please try again."

More than 579, 688 people reported a Facebook outage as of 8:31 a.m., according to Downdetector.

And Meta said it's having major disruptions with the Facebook Login, WhatsApp API, Marketing API and Graph API.

The Meta Admin Center, Meta Business Suite, Facebook Instagram Shops and Manager are also experiencing issues, according to Meta.

75% of problems were with login, according to Downdetector. 17% of the issues were with the app, and 8% were with the website.

The problems were spotted across the world, according to the Associated Press, suggesting that the outage could be global. London-based internet monitoring firm Netblocks said on X that four Meta platforms — Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and Threads — were “currently experiencing outages related to login sessions in multiple countries.” Andy Stone, Meta’s head communications, said the company is working on the issue.

The outage started trending on the social media site X, formerly known as Twitter as people turned to the platform to find out what's going on with the outage.

While it was an inconvenience, some people had some fun with it.

The irony was not lost on X users that reverted to the platform after it's had months of it's own troubles once ownership changed.

A lot of people expressed relief it wasn't just them experiencing problems.

*The Associated Press contributed to this report*

