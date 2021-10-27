How ART Therapy is helping victims of domestic violence

COLORADO — October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Research shows that every 20 seconds an act of domestic violence happens in the United States. Accelerated Resolution Therapy is an effective therapy being used to help those with PTSD from domestic violence.

According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, 36.8% of Colorado women and 30.5% of Colorado men experience intimate partner physical violence, or intimate partner stalking in their lives.

PTSD is the serious aftermath for many of those who leave these toxic relationships. 5News reporter, Caroline Peters spoke with Therapist Kristy Pauls who uses ART therapy, otherwise known as Accelerated Resolution Therapy. She says it's been the most effective treatment she's seen for PTSD. She believes this therapy helps rewire the brain, relieving stress, trauma, or any other mental health symptom. Keri Paul, one of Kristy’s former patients benefited greatly from this therapy after leaving an abusive relationship. Here’s what she had to say.

“And I would have a certain situation come up or I would have something had that I would have to face with my ex-husband where I knew this was going to be something scary, but after ART therapy, it diverted my brain, it gave me the confidence that I needed to get through the situations,” said Paul.

Keri says she feels stronger now than she did before she was a victim of domestic violence. She's thankful for this therapy and she’s very appreciative of everything she has in her life right now. She says those who find themselves in an unhealthy relationship shouldn’t be afraid to seek help because it has made all the difference.

“You don’t realize what a marriage is supposed to be until you get into a good one. So, that’s been better. My confidence has been a thousand times better. I moved up into a management position which, two years ago, that would not have happened,” said Paul.

For those of you who wish to find that help, visit the links below:

THERAPY:

A Sparrow's Way Counseling

Thrive Works, Art Therapy

Hedman Counseling Center

TESSA

Palomé Child and Family Specialists, LLC

