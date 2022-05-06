Hampson, Rodgers, Grichuk hit HRs, Rockies beat Nats 9-7

DENVER (AP) — Garrett Hampson and Brendan Rodgers each hit three-run home runs for the Colorado Rockies in a 9-7 win over the Washington Nationals.

Randal Grichuk also homered for the Rockies, who took two of three in the series.

Jhoulys Chacin got the win for the Rockies and Daniel Bard secured his eighth save in nine chances.

Washington outhit the Rockies 15-10. Juan Soto and Keibert Ruiz had solo home runs. Maikel Franko added three hits, including an RBI double. Aaron Sanchez was given the loss.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.