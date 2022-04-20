Freeland, Rockies reach $64.5M, 5-year deal, avoid hearing

DENVER (AP) — Pitcher Kyle Freeland and his hometown Colorado Rockies have agreed to a $64.5 million, five-year contract, avoiding a salary arbitration hearing that had been scheduled for May 24.

Freeland gets $7 million this season, $10.5 million in 2023, $15 million in 2024 and $16 million each in 2025 and 2026.

Freeland is 0-2 with a 10.00 ERA in two starts this season and 40-42 with a 4.28 ERA in six seasons.

