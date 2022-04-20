Watch
NewsNational/World News

Actions

Freeland, Rockies reach $64.5M, 5-year deal, avoid hearing

kyle freeland
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.) Photo by: David Zalubowski/AP
Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Kyle Freeland throws to a Chicago Cubs batter during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, April 14, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
kyle freeland
Posted at 7:05 PM, Apr 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-19 21:06:16-04

DENVER (AP) — Pitcher Kyle Freeland and his hometown Colorado Rockies have agreed to a $64.5 million, five-year contract, avoiding a salary arbitration hearing that had been scheduled for May 24.

Freeland gets $7 million this season, $10.5 million in 2023, $15 million in 2024 and $16 million each in 2025 and 2026.

Freeland is 0-2 with a 10.00 ERA in two starts this season and 40-42 with a 4.28 ERA in six seasons.

____
Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

NLP Promo

News Literacy Project tools to fight disinformation