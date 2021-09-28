Department of Veteran Affairs Revamps Insurance Programs

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Here's some great news for veterans and current service members. The Department of Veteran Affairs has revamped its VA Insurance Service.

Daniel J. Keenaghan, the Department of Veteran Affairs Insurance Executive Director, shared some insight with News5 about the new modernization to the available VA Insurance Programs.

“And the reason why this is important is because prior programs had time limits to sign up, and several veterans weren’t aware during their transition that they could sign up for this life insurance and so we really want to be able to meet their needs,” Keenaghan said.

What sets VA Insurance programs apart from private life insurance policies is that they are specifically designed to meet the life insurance needs of service members and veterans. There are benefits to Veterans Group Life Insurance, including the possibility of keeping your life insurance coverage after you leave the military.

There’s a program for current service members too. For service members, the VA provides automatic universally available life insurance coverage for the competitive rate of $24 a month.

“This provides up to 400,000 dollars of coverage for those who are in uniform service and currently serving. We have an awesome team of actuaries that base these decisions on mathematical models that allow us to be financially sound. And they do such a great job that this year, we were able to reduce the rates for veterans group life insurance which were a little bit higher. But as of April 1st, we’ve got the lowest rates ever for veterans group life insurance across all age brackets,” Keenaghan said.

The Department of Veteran affairs is also releasing a new program of life insurance on Jan. 1, 2023, known as the Veterans Affairs Life Insurance (VALI). This program will provide up to $40,000 of whole life insurance coverage. VALI will be available to all service-connected Veterans under the age of 81. Those who wish to apply should visit here.

