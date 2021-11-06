Watch
NewsNational/World News

Actions

Colorado man gets house arrest for riot, calls himself idiot

items.[0].image.alt
Courtesy US Attorney's Office
Glen Wes Lee Croy has been charged for entering the U.S. Capitol building and disorderly conduct during the insurrection in Washington. D.C., on Jan. 6.
glenn-wes-lee-croy.png
Posted at 9:22 PM, Nov 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-05 23:22:29-04

A Colorado man who called himself an idiot for twice entering the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot has been sentenced to 90 days of home detention.

U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell on Friday also ordered Glenn Wes Lee Croy to spend 14 days in a community correctional facility, which is an alternative to a jail or prison term. He pleaded guilty in August.

Prosecutors had recommended a sentence of two months imprisonment for Croy.

His attorney requested a sentence of one year of probation with community service.

More than 650 people have been charged in the Capitol attack. Croy is one of over two dozen rioters who have been arrested and sentenced.

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube

Social media: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Jefferson Awards

Jefferson Awards