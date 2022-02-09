Watch
NewsNational/World News

Actions

Broncos TE Andrew Beck wins NFL's Salute to Service Award

items.[0].image.alt
Reed Hoffmann
Denver Broncos tight end Andrew Beck during pre-game warmups before an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)
andrew beck ap.jpg
Posted at 3:13 PM, Feb 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-09 17:13:31-05

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Denver Broncos tight end Andrew Beck has won the NFL’s Salute to Service award.

Beck will be recognized at NFL Honors, the prime-time awards show Thursday night at which The Associated Press reveals its individual award winners for the 2021 season.

USAA, which provides insurance and other financial services to U.S. military members, veterans and their families, will contribute $25,000 in Beck’s honor to the official aid societies representing each of the military branches.

The NFL Foundation will match USAA’s donation of $25,000, which will be donated to Beck’s military charity of choice.

The Broncos said Beck thought he was participating in a reenlistment ceremony, but then his father surprised him with the news. You can watch below:

____
Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

The Winter Olympics 480

The Winter Olympics on KOAA-TV and NBC

Tokyo Olympics Learn More