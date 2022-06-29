Watch Now
Boebert wins primary big as other House incumbents face off

J. Scott Applewhite/AP
Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., pauses during a news conference to announce her resolution to censure President Joe Biden, claiming he is not enforcing border security and immigration laws, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, June 23, 2021. A group of conservative Republicans also had criticism for Vice President Kamala Harris who is set to make her first visit to the U.S. Mexico border since taking office. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Posted at 7:59 PM, Jun 28, 2022
WASHINGTON (AP) — Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert, one of the most polarizing members of Congress, easily beat back a challenge from a more mainstream Republican to clinch her primary Tuesday.

It wasn’t so easy for two other House Republican incumbents, these from Mississippi who are facing primary runoffs to keep their seats, including one who voted in favor of a commission to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

In Illinois, Republican Rep. Mary Miller, who called the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade a “historic victory for white life” during a rally with former President Donald Trump — her spokesperson said she misspoke — is going up against a fellow GOP incumbent.

Polls were beginning to close Tuesday as six states are holding congressional primary elections, primary runoffs or special elections. Many of the Republican races are testing Trump’s national influence, and others could provide hints of how voters are reacting to the high court’s decision on abortion.
