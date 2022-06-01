Watch
Avalanche hold off Oilers for wild 8-6 victory in Game 1

Jack Dempsey/AP
Colorado Avalanche left wing J.T. Compher (37) scores a goal against Edmonton Oilers goaltender Mike Smith (41) during the first period in Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup playoffs Western Conference finals Tuesday, May 31, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Posted at 9:45 PM, May 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-31 23:45:53-04

DENVER (AP) — J.T. Compher scored twice, Cale Makar had a goal and two assists and the Colorado Avalanche held off the Edmonton Oilers 8-6 in Game 1 of the Western Conference final. The Avalanche’s eight goals were tied for the most in a playoff game in franchise history. Both teams needed to use backup goaltenders. Edmonton's Mike Smith was pulled after giving up six goals and Darcy Kuemper left with an upper-body injury. Twelve Avs recorded at least a point and six had multi-point games.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

