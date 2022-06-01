Avalanche hold off Oilers for wild 8-6 victory in Game 1

DENVER (AP) — J.T. Compher scored twice, Cale Makar had a goal and two assists and the Colorado Avalanche held off the Edmonton Oilers 8-6 in Game 1 of the Western Conference final. The Avalanche’s eight goals were tied for the most in a playoff game in franchise history. Both teams needed to use backup goaltenders. Edmonton's Mike Smith was pulled after giving up six goals and Darcy Kuemper left with an upper-body injury. Twelve Avs recorded at least a point and six had multi-point games.

