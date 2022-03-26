5 ways to negotiate your way through the inflation

NATIONAL — The Consumer Price Index rose 7.9% for the 12 months ending in February. It is the largest 12-month increase since 1982.

Andres Lares, Co-author of "Persuade - The 4-Step Process to Influence People and Decisions", says negotiating bigger ticket items can help curb pain at the pump during inflation. He says the key is building a rapport.

"The key really is to be positive. So, try to kind of – you know – 'Is there a way we can do that?' rather than 'This is what it's going to take.' Or by asking questions, too, is the best way to do it rather than making demands."

Here are 5 pieces of advice from Lares to negotiate:



Create rapport Ask for incentives and discounts Do research Role-play key phrases Compromise

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.