Senate ready to move forward on $1 trillion infrastructure bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senator Republicans have reached a deal with Democrats over major outstanding issues in a $1 trillion infrastructure bill and said they are ready to vote to take up the bill.

A test vote is possible Wednesday evening. It would require 60 votes in the 50-50 Senate to proceed to consideration of the legislation. A potentially days-long process would then be launched to consider the bill and add any possible amendments.

Sen. Rob Portman, the lead GOP negotiator in the infrastructure talks, announced the agreement at the Capitol alongside other Republicans.

The infrastructure bill is a key part of President Joe Biden's agenda.

The outcome will set the stage for the next debate over Biden’s much more ambitious $3.5 trillion spending package, which includes child care, tax breaks and health care.

The Republican senators met Wednesday morning with Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, who appears to have given his nod to proceed to consider the emerging legislation.

The announcement of the deal comes a day after a lead Democratic negotiator, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, met with Biden at the White House. Press Secretary Jen Psaki said the two were aligned on the infrastructure legislation.

“They are very much aligned on the path forward, both feel optimistic about the path forward,” said Psaki. “And clearly, both understand having lived through many iterations of legislating and negotiating before that it is always at the tail end, when you have, you know, some of the trickiest discussions. So, but they again remain quite positive about the form of forward momentum and the path we see the infrastructure package on at this point in time.”