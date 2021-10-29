Rep. Adam Kinzinger, a Republican and Trump critic, says he will not seek re-election in 2022

Rep. Adam Kinzinger, an Illinois Republican congressman and a staunch critic of President Donald Trump, says he will not seek re-election during the 2022 midterms, according to The Associated Press.

Kinzinger is one of two Republican lawmakers on a House committee that's investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. He's also just one of 10 Republicans House members who voted to impeach Trump following the riots.

Kinzinger is in the midst of his sixth term in office. An Air Force veteran who served in the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, he first won election to Congress during the 2010 midterms.

With his announcement, Kinzinger becomes the latest of a small but growing group of Republican lawmakers who have said they will not seek re-election in the upcoming midterms.