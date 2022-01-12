Harry Reid to lie in state at US Capitol on Wednesday

WASHINGTON — Former Sen. Harry Reid will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol as colleagues and friends pay tribute to a hardscrabble Democrat who served five terms in the Senate.

Reid died on Dec. 28 after a four-year battle with pancreatic cancer at the age of 82. He will be honored Wednesday in the Capitol Rotunda during a ceremony closed to the public under COVID-19 protocols.

Family and friends honored Reid at a funeral service in Las Vegas over the weekend. President Joe Biden was among those in attendance.

Reid rose from poverty in a dusty Nevada mining town to the most powerful position in the U.S. Senate. He was first elected as a senator in 1986. Including two terms in the House, Reid was the longest-serving Nevadan in Congress.