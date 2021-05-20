Biden to sign bill aimed at reducing AAPI hate crimes Thursday

President Joe Biden on Thursday will sign a bill into law that will increase federal resources for investigating hate crimes, particularly hate crimes committed against the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community.

Biden will deliver remarks and sign The COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act at the White House Thursday at around 2 p.m. ET.

The bill was introduced in March after a dramatic increase in the number of attacks and level of violence against the AAPI community following the emergence of the coronavirus, first detected in China.

Stop AAPI Hate, an advocacy group, reported earlier this year that there were nearly 4,000 cases of hate instances against Asian Americans in the U.S. between March 2020 and February 2021 — more than 10 a day.

The bill Biden plans to sign into law on Thursday assigns an official at the Justice Department to review and expedite reports of hate crimes related to the coronavirus. It also expands support for local and state agencies responding to and investigating hate crimes and creates guidance for agencies across the country on reducing racially discriminatory language.

The House of Representatives passed the bill in a 364 to 62 vote on Tuesday. Earlier this year, the Senate passed the bill with overwhelming bipartisan support with a 94 to 1 vote.