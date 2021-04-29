Biden takes pitch for spending plans on the road, holds Georgia rally

President Joe Biden, one day after addressing a joint session of Congress, is heading to Georgia to rally support for his $4 trillion spending proposals for infrastructure and families. Thursday’s event also marks 100 days in office for Biden.

Watch the rally live below.



His appearance in Georgia will help rally support for his American Jobs Plan and American Families Plan in a state he won by fewer than 12,000 votes in November.

He talked about both plans Wednesday night during a televised speech. He called them a “blue collar blueprint” for change to move the country forward. The proposals would invest in roads, transit, education and family leave.

Top-line items include providing preschool for every three- and four-year-old child, making 2 years of community college free, and offering 12 weeks of maternity/paternity time off for new parents or other medical situations.

The drive-in rally Thursday is being held near Atlanta at 6 p.m. ET.

Earlier in the day, while in Georgia, Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden visited the home of former president Jimmy Carter. Both couples are vaccinated against the coronavirus and met in person inside Carter’s home south of Atlanta.

After Georgia, Biden is heading to events in Pennsylvania and Virginia in the next several days.