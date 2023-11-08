Voters appear to reject funding for the Colorado Springs Police Academy

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Voters in Colorado Springs appear to have rejected a ballot question asking that the city keep excess tax money to fund a new police academy.

It's something that Mayor Yemi Mobolade touted during his campaign as part of his focus on improving public safety.

Ballot Question 2A asked voters to decide if the city should retain $4.75 million in TABOR funds to help acquire and outfit a new police training facility. If voters reject the issue, every resident with a Colorado Springs Utilities account will see a roughly $20 refund.

If the measure failed, Mayor Mobolade said the city would dip into its reserves or that he'd pursue a bond measure to create a new training space to help with police recruitment and retention of officers.

Colorado Springs Police tell News 5 it has 768 sworn officers including its new academy class, which puts it 50 officers short of a full force.

As far as the cost, Mobolade has estimated that a new police training academy could cost as much as $45 million. He has said that retrofitting another space would land somewhere between $12 million and $21 million. So, the nearly $5 million in excess TABOR funds the city asked voters to keep won't cover the total cost. It would effectively act as seed money when combined with the $1.8 million that the city set aside in public safety sales tax revenue.

This proposition to voters went onto the ballot in April 2023 after the city council approved it 7-1, with District One Councilman Dave Donelson in the minority.

Ahead of the vote, he questioned whether a TABOR measure was necessary to build a training academy and whether the funds should be spent on other city needs, such as affordable housing. Others have expressed concerns about whether adding to the police force is a good idea, with worries over how it would disproportionately affect disenfranchised communities.

