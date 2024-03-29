Watch Now
Republican panel's selection to be Rep. Buck's likely replacement is a saving grace for Boebert

Thomas Peipert/AP
Greg Lopez speaks in Hugo, Colo., Thursday, March 28, 2024, before a panel of Republicans who selected him to run in a special election to serve out the final months of U.S. Rep. Ken Buck's term. Buck left the U.S. House early, citing many in his party who refuse to accept the results of the 2020 presidential election and to condemn the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. (AP Photo/Thomas Peipert)
Posted at 12:24 PM, Mar 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-29 14:24:24-04

DENVER (AP) — A Colorado Republican panel has made a surprising decision, choosing a former mayor, Greg Lopez, to be U.S. Rep. Ken Buck’s likely replacement until the November general election, a saving grace for Rep. Lauren Boebert’s bid for another term in Congress.

Lopez will run as the Republican candidate in the June special election following Buck’s abrupt departure from office earlier this month.

Nine competitors had jostled for the special election nomination, including seven also running in the primary race against Boebert.

The far-right congresswoman jumped into the race following a near loss in the seat she currently holds.
____
