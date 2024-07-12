Rep. Pettersen first Colorado congressmember to urge Biden drop reelection bid

DENVER — U.S. Representative Brittany Pettersen, a Colorado freshman Democratic congress member, on Friday called on President Joe Biden to drop his reelection bid amid concerns over his age and recent debate performance.

Petterson is the first Colorado congress member to publicly call on Biden not to run and joins Colorado Senator Michael Bennet who said earlier this week he did not believe Biden could win the 2024 presidential election against former President Donald Trump.

“I have deep admiration and love for Joe Biden and all he has done for our country, which is why this decision is so painful, but my son and my constituents can’t suffer the consequences of inaction at this critical moment,” said Petterson in a social media post.

“Joe Biden saved our country once, and I’m joining the growing number of people in my district and across the country to ask him to do it again. Please pass the torch to one of our many capable Democratic leaders so we have the best chance to defeat Donald Trump, who is the greatest threat to the foundation of this country that we have ever faced.”

Politics These congressional Democrats have called on Biden to exit presidential race Justin Boggs

While Senator Bennet stopped short of calling on Biden to drop out of the race, on Tuesday he told CNN he didn't believe Biden could win in November.

"This is the first time in more than 20 years that a Republican president has been up in this part of the campaign. Donald Trump is on track, I think, to win this election, and maybe win it by a landslide and take with him the Senate and the House," Bennet said.

U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet on CNN: Trump on track to win 2024 election, 'maybe in a landslide'

Representative Pettersen joins a growing list of congressional Democrats nationwide who have called on Biden to exit the race.

According to Scripps News, as of Friday morning, these are the Democrats who have confirmed they would support a new Democratic nominee:



Rep. Lloyd Doggett

Rep. Raúl Grijalva

Rep. Seth Moulton

Rep. Mike Quigley

Rep. Angie Craig

Rep. Adam Smith

Sen. Peter Welch

Rep. Mikie Sherill

Rep. Pat Ryan

Rep. Earl Blumenauer

Rep. Hillary Scholten

Rep. Brad Schneider

Rep. Ed Case

Rep. Greg Stanton

Rep. Jim Himes

Rep. Scott Peters

Rep. Eric Sorensen

Rep. Brittany Pettersen



Brittany Pettersen





11 Colorado Springs Safeway stores could be sold if merger goes through 11 Colorado Springs Safeway locations could be sold if the merger between Kroger and Albertsons goes through. On Tuesday, the two companies announced the full list of 579 grocery stores nationwide to be sold to C&S Wholesale Grocers. Southern Colorado Safeway stores to be sold if grocery store merge happens