Judge rules Trump can be on the Colorado ballot in 2024

DENVER — A Colorado judge on Friday ordered Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold to place Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump on the 2024 ballot.

During a week-long hearing, plaintiffs argued Trump should be barred from the ballot due to a provision of the U.S. Constitution that forbids those who "engaged in insurrection" from holding office.

In its ruling, the judge argued that “part of the Court’s decision is its reluctance to embrace an interpretation which would disqualify a presidential candidate without a clear, unmistakable indication that such is the intent of Section Three (of the 14th Amendment.)” It further states, “As a result, the Court holds that Section Three of the Fourteenth Amendment does not apply to Trump.”

“The Court determined that Donald Trump is eligible to be placed on the Colorado ballot in the March Presidential Primary. This decision may be appealed. As Secretary of State, I will always ensure that every voter can make their voice heard in free and fair elections," Griswold said in a statement.

Judges in Michigan and Minnesota previously ruled that Trump can remain on the ballot. Trump attorney Scott Gessler said the recent rulings demonstrate "an emerging consensus" that the courts should not deprive voters of the choice.

In response to the ruling late Friday, Colorado GOP Chairman Dave William hailed the decision, saying, “the Colorado Republican Party could not stand idly by as a lawsuit was filed to undermine our party’s nomination process by blocking President Donald J. Trump from appearing on the Colorado Republican Primary Ballot.”“But we still have a long road ahead of us. The crazy leftwing activists have promised to appeal all the way to the US Supreme Court,” he said in a statement obtained by Denver7 Friday. “Please know we are doing everything in our power to ensure Colorado Republican voters can cast their vote for President Trump, or whoever else they choose, on the March 5th, 2024, Super Tuesday Presidential Primary.”

