D20 Candidate Forum is your opportunity to hear from school board candidates

COLORADO SPRINGS — Families in the Academy School District 20 have the opportunity to hear directly from this year's candidates for the school board in an October 10 forum.

The candidates on this ballot are all running for the board of directors with two seats to be filled this year on a four-year term.

Heather Cloninger, Amy Shandy, Will Temby, and Derrick Wilburn are all taking part in the event at Rampart High School that gets underway at 6 p.m. and concludes by 8 p.m.

D20 would like people who plan to attend to complete a registration form to assist with planning for adequate seating.

Academy District 20/KOAA News5 School Board Candidate Forum

Heather Cloninger, Amy Shandy, Will Temby, Derrick Wilburn

Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023, 6 – 8 p.m.

Rampart High School

8250 Lexington Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80920

Academy D20 serves the northern neighborhoods of Colorado Springs. You can find more information on the D20 Election from the district's site, which includes contact information for each candidate's campaign.

Ballots for this year's coordinated election go out to voters by Monday, October 16 from local Clerk and Recorder Offices. You have until 7 p.m. on Election Day (November 7) to return your ballot.

There is an additional opportunity to hear from the candidates on the night of October 16 in a forum presented by the League of Women Voters at the Education and Administration Center.

