Colorado Congressman Ken Buck announces he will leave U.S. House of Representatives by end of next week

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Colorado Congressman Ken Buck announced Tuesday he will leave the U.S. House of Representatives by the end of next week.

The fifth-term Republican who represents Colorado’s 4th Congressional District will resign, effective March 22.

"It has been an honor to serve the people of Colorado's 4th District in Congress for the past 9 years. I want to thank them for their support and encouragement throughout the years. Today, I am announcing that I will depart Congress at the end of next week. I look forward to staying involved in our political process, as well as spending more time in Colorado and with my family," Buck said in a news release Tuesday.

Rep. Buck announced in November of 2023 that he would not seek reelection this November, citing his party’s repeated lies about the 2020 election that have now set the nation “on a collision course with reality.”

Buck revealed he was the target of multiple death threats in October for voting against Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan as House Speaker.

His departure will narrow the Republican majority in Congress.

Now federal law requires his seat be filled by a special vacancy election, according to the Colorado Secretary of State.

Colorado law specifies that "when any vacancy occurs in the office of representative in congress from this state, the governor shall set a day to hold a congressional vacancy election to fill the vacancy and cause notice of the election to be given," Colorado's Revised Statute reads.

However, the special election can't be held 90 days before a general election.

This comes amid a scheduled primary election Tuesday, June 25 for seats in U.S. Congress, the state House of Representatives, the state Senate, and other city/countywide offices, and then the general election Tuesday, Nov. 5.