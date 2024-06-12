2024 Primary Election: What's on the ballot in Bent County

BENT COUNTY — You may be thinking—didn't we just have a primary? That was the presidential primary in March.
This June primary election includes all other offices depending on where you live, including a county commissioner seat and a state senate seat.
All of us will have a US representative race to decide, a CU Regent, a State House Rep, and a District Attorney.
The congressional seats in southern Colorado are expected to get much attention this election.
Bent County is in Congressional District 4 -which is open after Congressman Ken Buck left his position in March.
Six Republicans and three Democrats are hoping to replace him.
2024 Primary Election Calendar:
- Monday, June 3 - First-day ballots can be mailed out
- Monday, June 17 - Last day for an individual to submit a voter registration application and still receive a ballot in the mail for the June 25th Primary Election
- Tuesday, June 18 - The first day the minimum number of required Drop Boxes must be open
- Tuesday, June 25 - Election Day - All ballots must be received by county clerks no later than 7:00 p.m.
- Wednesday, July 3 - Last day for military and overseas elector ballots to be received by county clerks
- Friday, July 5 - Deadline for County Clerks to tabulate all the ballots
Not sure if you are registered to vote in Colorado? Use the state's Find My Voter Registration system.
___
Information from the Bent County Official Sample Ballot for the 2024 Primary Election
DEMOCRATIC PARTY BALLOT
Federal Offices
Representative to the 119th United States Congress - District 4
- Trisha Calvarese
- John Padora Jr.
- Ike McCorkle
States Offices
State Board of Education Member - Congressional District 4
- Krista Holtzmann
Regent of the University of Colorado - At Large
- Elliott Hood
- Charles "CJ" Johnson
State Representative - District 47
- Elizabeth Bulthius
County Offices
District Attorney - 16th Judicial District
There are no candidates for this office.
Bent County Commissioner - District 1
There are no candidates for this office.
Bent County Commissioner - District 3
There are no candidates for this office.
REPUBLICAN PARTY BALLOT
Federal Offices
Representative to the 119th United States Congress - District 4
- Lauren Boebert
- Richard Holtorf
- Mike Lynch
- Deborah Flora
- Jerry Sonnenberg
- Peter Yu
State Offices
State Board of Education Member - Congressional District 4
- Kristi "KBB" Burton Brown
- Saundra Larsen
Regent of the University of Colorado - At Large
- Eric Rinard
State Representative - District 47
- Ty S. Winter
District Attorney - 16th Judicial District
- James R. Bullock
County Offices
Bent County Commissioner - District 1
- Jennifer Scofield
Bent County Commissioner - District 3
- Curtis Tempel
- Phil Hemphill
SPECIAL CONGRESSIONAL VACANCY BALLOT
Federal Offices
Representative to the 118th United States Congress - District 4 (Patrial Term Ending in 2025)
- Frank Atwood - Approval Voting
- Hannah Goodman - Libertarian
- Greg Lopez - Republican
- Trisha Eloise Calvarese - Democratic
___
____
