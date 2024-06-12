2024 Primary Election: What's on the ballot in Bent County

BENT COUNTY — You may be thinking—didn't we just have a primary? That was the presidential primary in March.

This June primary election includes all other offices depending on where you live, including a county commissioner seat and a state senate seat.

All of us will have a US representative race to decide, a CU Regent, a State House Rep, and a District Attorney.

The congressional seats in southern Colorado are expected to get much attention this election.

Bent County is in Congressional District 4 -which is open after Congressman Ken Buck left his position in March.

Six Republicans and three Democrats are hoping to replace him.

Click here to see the Democratic Bent County Sample Ballot. Click here to see the Republican Bent County Sample Ballot.

2024 Primary Election Calendar:

Monday, June 3 - First-day ballots can be mailed out

Monday, June 17 - Last day for an individual to submit a voter registration application and still receive a ballot in the mail for the June 25th Primary Election

Tuesday, June 18 - The first day the minimum number of required Drop Boxes must be open

Tuesday, June 25 - Election Day - All ballots must be received by county clerks no later than 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, July 3 - Last day for military and overseas elector ballots to be received by county clerks

Friday, July 5 - Deadline for County Clerks to tabulate all the ballots

Not sure if you are registered to vote in Colorado? Use the state's Find My Voter Registration system.

___

Information from the Bent County Official Sample Ballot for the 2024 Primary Election

DEMOCRATIC PARTY BALLOT

Federal Offices

Representative to the 119th United States Congress - District 4

Trisha Calvarese

John Padora Jr.

Ike McCorkle

States Offices

State Board of Education Member - Congressional District 4



Krista Holtzmann

Regent of the University of Colorado - At Large



Elliott Hood

Charles "CJ" Johnson

State Representative - District 47



Elizabeth Bulthius

County Offices

District Attorney - 16th Judicial District

There are no candidates for this office.

Bent County Commissioner - District 1

There are no candidates for this office.

Bent County Commissioner - District 3

There are no candidates for this office.

REPUBLICAN PARTY BALLOT

Federal Offices

Representative to the 119th United States Congress - District 4

Lauren Boebert

Richard Holtorf

Mike Lynch

Deborah Flora

Jerry Sonnenberg

Peter Yu

State Offices

State Board of Education Member - Congressional District 4



Kristi "KBB" Burton Brown

Saundra Larsen

Regent of the University of Colorado - At Large



Eric Rinard

State Representative - District 47



Ty S. Winter

District Attorney - 16th Judicial District



James R. Bullock

County Offices

Bent County Commissioner - District 1



Jennifer Scofield

Bent County Commissioner - District 3



Curtis Tempel

Phil Hemphill

SPECIAL CONGRESSIONAL VACANCY BALLOT

Federal Offices

Representative to the 118th United States Congress - District 4 (Patrial Term Ending in 2025)

Frank Atwood - Approval Voting

Hannah Goodman - Libertarian

Greg Lopez - Republican

Trisha Eloise Calvarese - Democratic

___





Appeal of Blodgett Open Space Master Plan denied Colorado Springs City Council denied the appeal of a citizens group wanting a reversal to the recently approved Blodgett Open Space Master Plan. The citizens group filed the appeal arguing not enough people knew about the public process. Appeal of Blodgett Open Space Master Plan denied

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.