2024 Primary Election: What's on the ballot in Bent County

Posted at 9:18 PM, Jun 11, 2024

BENT COUNTY — You may be thinking—didn't we just have a primary? That was the presidential primary in March.

This June primary election includes all other offices depending on where you live, including a county commissioner seat and a state senate seat.

All of us will have a US representative race to decide, a CU Regent, a State House Rep, and a District Attorney.

The congressional seats in southern Colorado are expected to get much attention this election.

Bent County is in Congressional District 4 -which is open after Congressman Ken Buck left his position in March.

Six Republicans and three Democrats are hoping to replace him.

Click here to see the Democratic Bent County Sample Ballot. Click here to see the Republican Bent County Sample Ballot.

2024 Primary Election Calendar:

  • Monday, June 3 - First-day ballots can be mailed out
  • Monday, June 17 - Last day for an individual to submit a voter registration application and still receive a ballot in the mail for the June 25th Primary Election
  • Tuesday, June 18 - The first day the minimum number of required Drop Boxes must be open
  • Tuesday, June 25 - Election Day - All ballots must be received by county clerks no later than 7:00 p.m.
  • Wednesday, July 3 - Last day for military and overseas elector ballots to be received by county clerks
  • Friday, July 5 - Deadline for County Clerks to tabulate all the ballots

Not sure if you are registered to vote in Colorado? Use the state's Find My Voter Registration system.

Information from the Bent County Official Sample Ballot for the 2024 Primary Election

DEMOCRATIC PARTY BALLOT

Federal Offices

Representative to the 119th United States Congress - District 4

  • Trisha Calvarese
  • John Padora Jr.
  • Ike McCorkle

States Offices
State Board of Education Member - Congressional District 4

  • Krista Holtzmann

Regent of the University of Colorado - At Large

  • Elliott Hood
  • Charles "CJ" Johnson

State Representative - District 47

  • Elizabeth Bulthius

County Offices
District Attorney - 16th Judicial District

There are no candidates for this office.

Bent County Commissioner - District 1

There are no candidates for this office.

Bent County Commissioner - District 3

There are no candidates for this office.

REPUBLICAN PARTY BALLOT

Federal Offices

Representative to the 119th United States Congress - District 4

  • Lauren Boebert
  • Richard Holtorf
  • Mike Lynch
  • Deborah Flora
  • Jerry Sonnenberg
  • Peter Yu

State Offices
State Board of Education Member - Congressional District 4

  • Kristi "KBB" Burton Brown
  • Saundra Larsen

Regent of the University of Colorado - At Large

  • Eric Rinard

State Representative - District 47

  • Ty S. Winter

District Attorney - 16th Judicial District

  • James R. Bullock

County Offices
Bent County Commissioner - District 1

  • Jennifer Scofield

Bent County Commissioner - District 3

  • Curtis Tempel
  • Phil Hemphill

SPECIAL CONGRESSIONAL VACANCY BALLOT

Federal Offices

Representative to the 118th United States Congress - District 4 (Patrial Term Ending in 2025)

  • Frank Atwood - Approval Voting
  • Hannah Goodman - Libertarian
  • Greg Lopez - Republican
  • Trisha Eloise Calvarese - Democratic

