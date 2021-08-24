9 women now serving as governors in US, tying a record

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is beginning her term in office with plenty of challenges. But she also is starting with a historic opportunity as the first woman to hold one of the most prominent governorships in the U.S.

The Democrat and former member of Congress from Western New York took the oath of office just after midnight Tuesday in a brief, private event overseen by the state’s chief judge, Janet DiFiore.

When Hochul took over for resigned Gov. Andrew Cuomo, she became the ninth woman currently serving as governor. That ties the previous record, first set in 2004 and then matched in 2007 and 2019.

The other eight female governors currently serving are Kate Brown of Oregon, Kay Ivey of Alabama, Kim Reynold of Iowa, Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan, Michelle Lujan Grisham of New Mexico, Janet Mills of Maine, Kristi Noem of South Dakota, and Laura Kelly of Kansas.

Women also have a chance to make gains in 2022 in several states where governors are term-limited.

Hochul already has said she will run for a full four-year term next year.