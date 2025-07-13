Colorado sends FEMA Task Force to Kerr County to assist in searches and cleanup

KERR COUNTY, Texas (KOAA) — Colorado Task Force 1 (CO-TF1), a FEMA Urban Search and Rescue Team from Colorado, has been sent to Kerr County, TX, to help conduct searches and support cleanup efforts.

The team has been working along the Guadalupe River between the towns of Center Point and Comfort.

Colorado Task Force 1

As of Saturday, July 12, the team completed searches in a seven and a half mile area, going "inch by inch and foot by foot along the banks of the river and in the water."

The team says that more local first responders joined their team on Saturday, and they were able to get a bus to rest and escape from the Texas heat and humidity.

Colorado Task Force 1

As the team clears each area, heavy equipment operators can start removing debris from the flood, allowing the local communities to "take further steps toward returning to normal."

News 5 thanks all of the first responders who have left home to help the communities in Kerr County that have felt the devastating effects of this flood.

