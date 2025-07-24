Colorado expert explains impact of significant new fees now in effect for immigration services

As of Tuesday, July 22, there are significant new fees for various immigration services.

As part of the so-called "One Big Beautiful Bill," the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) will begin charging $100 to apply for asylum. Previously, there was no charge.

There is now a $550 fee to apply for an initial work permit, called an Employment Authorization Document (EAD). Previously, there was no charge for that either.

Nicole King, staff attorney at the Rocky Mountain Immigration Advocacy Network, called the fees "concerning" and said many of her clients will not be able to pay them during an interview with Denver7's Shannon Ogden.

"I think that they're (the fees) really upsetting and concerning because they make accessing justice a pay-to-play system here," King said.

These new fees are in addition to the current USCIS filing fees and cannot be waived.

"This is a back door way of limiting people's ability to fight for their cases and access justice," King said.

