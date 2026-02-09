Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Mixed Doubles Curling Day 6 Roundup: USA falls to Italy in final round-robin game

Team USA's Korey Dropkin (right) sweeps alongside Team Italy's Amos Mosaner (right) while Italy's Stefania Constantini direct traffic during a round-robin game of the 2025 Milan Cortina Olympics
The U.S. mixed doubles curling team took on Italy in the final game before the semifinals at the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics. Here's how they did, plus a look at the other three games on the final day of round-robin play. View this story and more Olympics coverage here.

