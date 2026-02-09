The U.S. mixed doubles curling team took on Italy in the final game before the semifinals at the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics. Here's how they did, plus a look at the other three games on the final day of round-robin play. View this story and more Olympics coverage here.
Mixed Doubles Curling Day 6 Roundup: USA falls to Italy in final round-robin game
