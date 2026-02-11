Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
SportsOlympics

Actions

Mikaela Shiffrin's tense slalom run leads to 'miracle' for her U.S. teammates

Mikaela Shiffrin's tense slalom run leads to a 'miracle' for her U.S. teammates
Getty
Getty
Mikaela Shiffrin inspects the course during the women's team combined event at the Tofane Alpine Skiing Centre.
Mikaela Shiffrin's tense slalom run leads to a 'miracle' for her U.S. teammates
Posted

It is challenging to reconcile Mikaela Shiffrin's last four Olympic slaloms and giant slaloms with her legacy, which will endure. But there was a silver lining in her skiing Tuesday for deserving fellow Americans Jackie Wiles and Paula Moltzan. View this story and more Olympics coverage here.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo