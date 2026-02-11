It is challenging to reconcile Mikaela Shiffrin's last four Olympic slaloms and giant slaloms with her legacy, which will endure. But there was a silver lining in her skiing Tuesday for deserving fellow Americans Jackie Wiles and Paula Moltzan. View this story and more Olympics coverage here.
Mikaela Shiffrin's tense slalom run leads to 'miracle' for her U.S. teammates
