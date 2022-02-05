Men's downhill training run cancelled due to heavy winds at Yanqing Alpine Skiing Center

The last of three Alpine skiing men’s downhill training sessions was cancelled Saturday after high winds disrupted action at the Yanqing Alpine Skiing Center.

Race officials pulled the plug on the morning session after Norway’s Aleksander Aamodt Kilde, the third skier on the course, completed his run. Kilde and the two skiers that preceded him, Austria’s Matthias Mayer and Italy’s Christof Innerhofer, could all be heard discussing the windy conditions at the finishing area upon completing their runs.

“Due to the present weather situation with high winds and no window in the forecast for decreasing winds, in the best interest of safety, the Jury together with the organizer have decided to cancel today's Men's Downhill 3rd Training,” the race officials’ announcement read.