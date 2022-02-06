Meet the robots making food, cocktails at 2022 Winter Olympics

What does it feel like to have a robot take out your trash? Clean your floor? Make and deliver your food? Whip up a coffee or a cocktail?

Attendees at the 2022 Winter Olympics are experiencing a world where robots cater to their nearly every whim.

These machines are meant to both maximize efficiency and limit the spread of COVID-19 by reducing human-to-human contact.

At the Main Media Center in Beijing, diners order food not from waiters, but from their phones. Their meals are then delivered through tracks on the ceiling, dropping directly down to their tables which are separated by plexiglass.

Or, diners can pick up their food from a designated area after a cooking robot makes items like clay pot rice and sorts it nicely onto a tray.

Scattered around the media center are robots that keep the floor clean. Even the garbage bins are machines.

Anyone seeking a break can head to the cocktail bar or the coffee bar, where a robot will serve up a beverage.

And if there are any complaints about how the drink wasn’t made right, these bartenders are literally not going to hear it.