Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
18  WX Alerts
SportsOlympics

Actions

Maxim Naumov channels loss for powerful skate at nationals in Olympic bid

Maxim Naumov channels loss for powerful skate at nationals in Olympic bid
Jeff Le
Jeff Le
Maxim Naumov sits in 4th place after the short program at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships. His parents were on board the American Airlines flight 5342 that crashed over Washington D.C. last January.
Maxim Naumov channels loss for powerful skate at nationals in Olympic bid
Posted
and last updated

After a 4th place finish in the short program at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships, Maxim Naumov is the mix to make the 2026 Olympic team less than a year after his parents and former coaches, Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov died when American Airlines Flight 5342 crashed with a helicopter in Washington, DC. View this story and more Olympics coverage here.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo