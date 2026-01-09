After a 4th place finish in the short program at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships, Maxim Naumov is the mix to make the 2026 Olympic team less than a year after his parents and former coaches, Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov died when American Airlines Flight 5342 crashed with a helicopter in Washington, DC. View this story and more Olympics coverage here.
Maxim Naumov channels loss for powerful skate at nationals in Olympic bid
