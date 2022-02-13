Marco Odermatt emerges from snowy giant slalom with breakthrough gold

Swiss phenom Marco Odermatt cemented his place as Alpine skiing’s top male star, winning the gold medal in the men’s giant slalom at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

The 24-year-old was quickest through two runs down the “Ice River” technical course at the Yanqing Alpine Skiing Center, which saw heavy snow and poor visibility throughout the day despite averaging fewer than 10 inches of precipitation annually.

Odermatt posted the best time in Run 1 and the second best time in Run 2, combining for a winning mark of 2:09.35.

Slovenia's Zan Kranjec finished just 0.19 back of Odermatt for silver after skiing the best second run by more than a half-second. Mathieu Faivre of France took bronze.

24-year-old American River Radamus finished just .26 off the podium in fourth, the best finish of his international racing career.