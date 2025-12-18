YMCA of Pueblo celebrates World Basketball Day; features 100 community teams

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — With World Basketball Day on Sunday, December 21, the YMCA of Pueblo has decided to celebrate with community games all weekend.

YMCA says they're featuring 100 teams and 921 players from all over the community.

The games will start on Saturday, December 20, from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Sunday, December 21, from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Athletes range from four to 14 years old.

To add to the celebration, the YMCA is inviting parents, siblings, and coaches to wear their favorite jerseys throughout the weekend.

“Basketball is more than a sport at the YMCA—it’s part of who we are. This weekend is about celebrating our kids, our families, and the legacy of a game that started at the Y and continues to bring our community together.” Janelle Andrews, President and CEO of the YMCA of Pueblo

According to the YMCA of Pueblo, World Basketball Day has special meaning for the organization.

They say basketball was invented at the YMCA Training School in Springfield, Massachusetts, in 1891. The first game was played on December 21, 1891 - making this date especially important.

With hundreds of millions of people playing basketball worldwide, the YMCA finds it extremely important to carry on the legacy by creating an environment where young people can build confidence, teamwork, and lifelong skills.

Community members are encouraged to attend the games.

For more information about the YMCA's Basketball program in Pueblo, contact Dirk Hodge at (719)543-5151 ext 241 or email dhodge@puebloymca.org.

