DENVER, Colo. — The union that represents thousands of Colorado King Soopers employees announced on Thursday it had reached a tentative agreement on a three-year contract with the company after days of negotiations.

In a post on Facebook, the United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 7 said the new contract includes fully-funded healthcare benefits, along with improved dental and vision benefits, fully-funded pension benefits, a "longevity" bonus for all associates with at least one year of seniority and "strong" wage increases for certain employees.

Union members will need to approve the new contract during ratification vote meetings. UFCW Local 7 said it is working to secure dates and locations for those meetings.

UFCW Local 7 had threatened to strike again if an agreement could not be reached. In February, employees went on strike for 12 days before the union and grocery chain agreed to resume negotiations.

Meanwhile, union members with Safeway are continuing their strike, amid a standstill in negotiations. UFCW Local 7 leaders are set to resume negotiations with Safeway/ Albertsons on Friday at 10 a.m.

___

Concerns Rise at Air Force Academy Over Civilian Faculty Cuts Tom Bewley, the Air Force Academy's Distinguished Visiting Professor for Mechanical Engineering, has stepped forward to raise alarm about proposed cuts to civilian faculty at the academy. In a recent conversation, he expressed his commitment to the institution's success and the concerns of many faculty members who remain silent due to their positions in the military or civilian roles. Concerns Rise at Air Force Academy Over Civilian Faculty Cuts

____

