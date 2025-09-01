Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
'Workers over Billionaires' rally held in Colorado Springs on Labor Day

Many people took to the streets of Downtown Colorado Springs for a 'Workers over Billionaires' rally.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Many people took to the streets of Downtown Colorado Springs for a 'Workers over Billionaires' rally.

Several hundred people gathered outside City Hall to do the following:

  • stand against economic inequality
  • stand up for fair wages
  • stand up for social security cuts
  • stand up for fair taxation

The rally was part of the National May Day Strong Coalition, which urged communities across the country to take action this Labor Day.

News5 asked people why they decided to rally Monday afternoon.

"It feels like people aren't getting the money they deserve for the labor that they're working, and I think it comes down to politics and policy," said Crystal Vander Zanden, a rally attendee. "The government has the ability to change things to make it better for working people, and that's why we need to put pressure on those in power to stand up for working people."

Organizers chose Labor Day for the rally since the holiday has a history of celebrating trade and labor organizations. It also aims to make sure workers are treated fairly.

