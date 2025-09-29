Woodland Park Police Department honors former Chief of Police Robert 'Bob' Larson following his passing

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KOAA) — The Woodland Park Police Department took time Monday morning to honor its former leader and Chief of Police.

In a social media post on Monday, Woodland Park Chief of Police Chris Diesler took time to honor and reflect on the service of Robert "Bob" Larson.

Larson served as the Chief of Police in Woodland Park from 1979 until his retirement in 2015. Following his retirement, Larson moved to Boyne City, Michigan, where he would ultimately pass away Sunday evening, according to the department.

___

____

