Woman killed in tragic accident on Lake Pueblo State Park Saturday afternoon

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) says that a 43-year-old woman died in a tragic boating accident at Lake Pueblo State Park on Saturday.

According to CPW, the accident involved a "powered watercraft and contact with the engine propeller" near Denver Cove.

Park Rangers and first responders were sent to Lake Pueblo after receiving a 911 call around 4:00 p.m.

They say that a Park Ranger patrol boat escorted the boat with the victim to the North Shore Marina, where more Park Rangers and Pueblo West Firefighters were waiting.

Firefighters attempted to save the woman, but she succumbed to her injuries. The Pueblo County Coroner's Office pronounced her dead at 5:14 p.m.

The situation is currently under investigation.

