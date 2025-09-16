Winter-blend fuel hits pumps, bringing potential savings for drivers

COLORADO — Colorado drivers could notice some relief at the pump this week, thanks to a seasonal shift in gasoline.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency requires gas stations to switch from summer-blend to winter-blend fuel each fall. Retailers can begin selling the new blend as early as Sept. 16, though the transition takes time as stations work through their remaining summer supply.

Winter-blend fuel is less expensive to produce — typically 10 to 15 cents per gallon cheaper — and AAA says those savings are usually passed along to drivers.

“Winter blend is between 10 and 15 cents less expensive to produce per gallon,” said Skyler McKinley with AAA. “Generally those savings are passed directly on to consumers. So people, you know, they have something to look forward to.”

The two blends are chemically different. Summer fuel is designed to reduce evaporation and limit pollution during hot months. Winter gasoline has higher volatility, allowing engines to start and run more efficiently in cold temperatures while lowering production costs.

Still, experts tell News5 the switch doesn’t always mean an immediate drop in prices. Refinery changeovers can cause short-term fluctuations before inventories stabilize.

Drivers like Dylan Fish say they welcome any relief, but concerns about long-term costs remain.

“I’m driving all over — sports, school, work,” Fish said. “So it is annoying.”

Once the transition is complete, motorists are expected to see steadier prices through fall and winter.

