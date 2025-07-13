COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — After days of competing, the winners of the 2025 NFR Open at the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo have been announced!
The Top 3 from each Championship round are listed below:
Bareback:
1. Nick Pelke, Mondovi, WI, 86 points on Captain Hook, Total Money $15,625
2. Waylon Bourgeois, Church Point, LA, 85 points
3. Dylan Riggins, Kadoka, SD, 84 points
Breakaway Roping:
1. Shelby Boisjoli-Meged, Calgary, AB, 2.0 seconds, Total Money $17,125
2. Cheyanne McCartney, Kingston, OK, 2.3 seconds
3. Zoie Bedke, Oakley, ID, 2.4 seconds
Steer Wrestling:
1. Cash Robb, Altamont, UT, 3.5 seconds, Total Money $14,500
2. Kyle Irwin, Westville, FL, 3.5 seconds
3. J.D. Struxness, Milan, MN, 4.2 seconds
Team Roping:
1. Dustin Egusquiza, Marianna, FL / Levi Lord, Sturgis, SD, 4.8 seconds, Total Money $15,250 each
2. TIE:
- Riley Minor, Ellensburg, WA / Brady Minor, Ellensburg, WA, 5.4 seconds
- Jake Smith, Broken Bow, OK / Jonathan Torres, Ocala, FL, 5.4 seconds
3. Garrett Tonozzi, Lampasas, TX / Conner Herren, Crooks, SD, 20.00 seconds
Saddle Bronc Riding:
1. Brody Cress, Hillsdale, WY, 87 points on Captain Hook, Total Money $19,000
2. TIE:
- Coleman Shallbetter, Gunnison, CO, 85 points
- Ryder Sandford, Sulphur, LA, 85 points
3. Nicholas Patterson, Blackfalds, AB, 84 points
Tie-Down Roping:
1. Riley Pruitt, Gering, NE, 8.6 seconds, Total Money $15,250
2. Brushton Minton, Witter Springs, CA, 9.3 seconds
3. Roy Lee, Mount Vernon, AR, 10.2 seconds
Barrel Racing:
1. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, Lampasas, TX, 16.98 seconds, Total Money $19,000
2. Emily Beisel, Weatherford, OK, 17.13 seconds
3. Katie Jo Halbert, Port Lavaca, TX, 17.14 seconds
Bull Riding:
1. Avery Mullins, Cave Creek, AZ, 91 points on Dirty Bru, Total Money $23,750
There were no other qualified rides, according to the NFR Open
Congrats to the 2025 NFR OPEN Champions!
Pueblo resident raises concerns over suspicious activities at vacant home
People who live on Pine Street in Pueblo say one vacant house keeps them up at night. They say they have reported suspicious activities at the abandoned house.
____
Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.