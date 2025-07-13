COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — After days of competing, the winners of the 2025 NFR Open at the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo have been announced!

The Top 3 from each Championship round are listed below:

Bareback:

1. Nick Pelke, Mondovi, WI, 86 points on Captain Hook, Total Money $15,625

2. Waylon Bourgeois, Church Point, LA, 85 points

3. Dylan Riggins, Kadoka, SD, 84 points

Breakaway Roping:

1. Shelby Boisjoli-Meged, Calgary, AB, 2.0 seconds, Total Money $17,125

2. Cheyanne McCartney, Kingston, OK, 2.3 seconds

3. Zoie Bedke, Oakley, ID, 2.4 seconds

Steer Wrestling:

1. Cash Robb, Altamont, UT, 3.5 seconds, Total Money $14,500

2. Kyle Irwin, Westville, FL, 3.5 seconds

3. J.D. Struxness, Milan, MN, 4.2 seconds

Team Roping:

1. Dustin Egusquiza, Marianna, FL / Levi Lord, Sturgis, SD, 4.8 seconds, Total Money $15,250 each

2. TIE:



Riley Minor, Ellensburg, WA / Brady Minor, Ellensburg, WA, 5.4 seconds

Jake Smith, Broken Bow, OK / Jonathan Torres, Ocala, FL, 5.4 seconds

3. Garrett Tonozzi, Lampasas, TX / Conner Herren, Crooks, SD, 20.00 seconds

Saddle Bronc Riding:

1. Brody Cress, Hillsdale, WY, 87 points on Captain Hook, Total Money $19,000

2. TIE:



Coleman Shallbetter, Gunnison, CO, 85 points

Ryder Sandford, Sulphur, LA, 85 points

3. Nicholas Patterson, Blackfalds, AB, 84 points

Tie-Down Roping:

1. Riley Pruitt, Gering, NE, 8.6 seconds, Total Money $15,250

2. Brushton Minton, Witter Springs, CA, 9.3 seconds

3. Roy Lee, Mount Vernon, AR, 10.2 seconds

Barrel Racing:

1. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, Lampasas, TX, 16.98 seconds, Total Money $19,000

2. Emily Beisel, Weatherford, OK, 17.13 seconds

3. Katie Jo Halbert, Port Lavaca, TX, 17.14 seconds

Bull Riding:

1. Avery Mullins, Cave Creek, AZ, 91 points on Dirty Bru, Total Money $23,750

There were no other qualified rides, according to the NFR Open

Congrats to the 2025 NFR OPEN Champions!

