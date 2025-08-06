Widefield School District 3 launches new affordable housing initiative for staff

WIDEFIELD, Colo. (KOAA) — Widefield School District 3 (WSD3), alongside Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity and Careers in Construction Colorado (CICC), has announced the launch of a new housing initiative for all staff in the district who qualify.

The Housing for Educators program is designed to provide qualified staff with affordable housing opportunities.

"We are incredibly excited about this partnership, which represents a significant step forward in supporting our dedicated educators. Affordable housing is a major challenge for many, and this program will provide a tangible benefit, allowing our teachers and staff to live and thrive within the community they serve. It also offers a unique educational opportunity for students in the Careers in Construction program." Aaron Hoffman, Superintendent of WSD3.

Pikes Peak Habitat will construct new homes in a community called Rising Moon. Home build projects from CICC students will also be used in the development, and WSD3 students will assist in the building process.

Pikes Peak Habitat says that new homes will not be given away, but homeowners will purchase their homes with an affordable mortgage.

Construction for the Rising Moon community is expected to start in the summer of 2026 and aims to have some homes done in early 2027.

According to WSD3, Pikes Peak Habitat will manage the selection of applicants, and eligibility requirements for staff will be announced in the upcoming months.

WSD3 says that this initiative is a community-wide effort to address the need for accessible housing, support education, and cultivate local growth.

