Westside Cares receives $40,000 donation following Feast of Saint Arnold beer festival

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Westside Cares is an organization that offers care and compassion to people in need.

On Wednesday, they got a sizeable donation.

The Feast of Saint Arnold helped raise and donate $40,000 for the organization.

Earlier this year, they held the Feast of Saint Arnold, which is a family-friendly beer festival, and all the proceeds go to local charities.

It was the 13th year that the Feast of Saint Arnold was held and helped raise money.

"We're really inspired by the volunteerism. We are incredibly fortunate to have Chapel of Our Savior as one of our member faith communities. And what a fun way to contribute to our collective vision of a community that honors the dignity of all our neighbors." Kristy Milligan, CEO of Westside Cares

Westside Cares serves more than 10,000 unique individuals experiencing poverty each year.

They say the donation will allow them to keep as many as 40 families housed, feed as many as 500 families, and help 100 people get into housing this year.

