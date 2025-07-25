Weather alert: Storms force major flight delays in Colorado Springs, Denver

COLORADO — An active weather day Thursday including thunderstorms and flash flood warnings in parts of Colorado have resulted in numerous flight delays at the Colorado Springs Airport and Denver International Airport.

According to our news partner's at The Gazette, Colorado Springs, more than 30 delays and one cancellation were listed by FlightAware as of 5:45 p.m. In Denver, more than 750 flights were delayed and 17 canceled, according to FlightAware.

Thunderstorms hit the region Thursday, bringing flash flood warnings for parts of Pueblo, Fremont and Custer counties late in the afternoon.

Click or tap here for Colorado Springs Airport flight status updates.

Click or tap here for Denver International Airport flight status updates.

Click or tap here for updates from the National Weather Service in Pueblo on X.

Flash Flood Warning continues for Custer County, CO, Pueblo County, CO until 6:15 PM MDT pic.twitter.com/UmAQmvpFcg — NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) July 24, 2025

Thunderstorm development anticipated to increase in coverage and intensity through the afternoon! #cowx https://t.co/owgJ9ROlTc — NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) July 24, 2025

Thursday's forecast

Colorado Springs can expect another day of clouds and thunderstorms with a high of 82.

Storms will be more widespread, and stronger, today across the Pikes Peak region, compared to the activity on Wednesday, according to Gazette news partner KOAA, and the National Weather Service.

"I expect a stationary boundary draped across southern Colorado to meander into the Front Range later this afternoon," KOAA Meteorologist Casey Dorn said. "As it does so, storm lift, and wind shear, will both increase. These ingredients in the weather kitchen help to give us more robust storms."

Storms today will be more organized than on Tuesday and Wednesday with some storms possible of heavy rain today, creating a potential for some isolated flash flooding concerns and potential hail and damaging winds.

A storm or two, could contain 1-1.5" hail, and 60-70 mph wind gusts, according to KOAA.

"The earliest storms should form over the Palmer Divide, as early as noon," said Dorn. "Storms across the rest of the Pikes Peak Region will follow the typical summertime trend of mid-afternoon, moving west to east off the mountains."

These storms will contain plenty of lightning so its important to go inside when the storms arrive, even if they are not severe warned. Highs today will be a bit lower than on Wednesday, only topping out in the low 80s.

"Friday will retain isolated storm chances," Dorn said. "Storms will favor the mountains, and the Palmer Divide, but isolated showers and thunderstorm chances will exist in central Colorado Springs. Temperatures start to climb a bit."

Saturday through Monday are looking dry with highs returning to the 90s and plenty of sunshine in the forecast. Saturday might have isolated storms in the high country, and extremely spotty on Sunday.

"The monsoon returns Tuesday with that pattern continuing through much of next week providing more storm opportunities," said Dorn.

Here's this week's weather forecast from the National Weather Service:

Friday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming south southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday: A 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Sunny, with a high near 92. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 92. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming east southeast in the afternoon.

___

Erosion concerns along a busy Colorado highway A News5 viewer reached out concerned about erosion along Highway 24. Erosion concerns along a busy Colorado highway

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.