Watch out for imposter schemes during Amazon Prime Day

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — This week marks Amazon's Prime Days, a shopping event that attracts millions of eager shoppers looking for major deals.

For many, snagging a deal on Prime Day can feel like Christmas in July.

“We can see anything from 20%, 30%, sometimes 50% off on items," said Nissa LaPoint, spokesperson for Colorado Springs Amazon.

This year, Amazon Prime Day is from July 8-11, expanding its stretch to four days, in comparison to the 2024 two-day event. Representatives at the Amazon delivery facilities in Colorado Springs tell News5 they're prepared for the shopping surge.

“We’ve ramped up considerably for Prime, more than double our headcount to make sure that we are able to handle these packages," said Dillon Slagle, an Amazon representative.

However, alongside the excitement of discounts, there’s an increased risk of cybercriminals attempting to exploit this popular event to steal money and personal information.

Fraudsters are known to create fake emails and websites, luring shoppers into providing their payment information or other personal details.

“We're committed to making sure scammers don't use our brand to the disadvantage of our customers," LaPoint said. "We work with law enforcement regularly to report any bad actors that may be appearing as Amazon and they're not, or maybe trying to get gift cards that are not required with us."

Last year, Amazon initiated take-downs of more than 55,000 phishing websites and 12,000 phone numbers impersonating Amazon, LaPoint tells News5.

To safeguard your transactions, the Amazon representative says to follow the following tips:



Verify purchases on Amazon. If you receive a message about the purchase of a product or service, do not respond to the message or click on any link in the message. Instead, log in to your Amazon account or use the Amazon mobile app to confirm.



Use Amazon’s app and website to purchase. Amazon says it will not ask for payment over the phone, email, or ask you to make a payment or bank transfer on another website.



Be wary of false urgency. Scammers often try to create a sense of urgency to persuade you to do what they’re asking.



Don’t be pressured into buying a gift card. Amazon says it will never ask you to purchase a gift card, and no legitimate sale or transaction will require you to pay with gift cards. Read more about "Common Gift Card Scams"



Contact Amazon. If you’re ever unsure, Amazon says it’s safest to stop engaging with the potential scammer and contact Amazon directly through the Amazon app or website.



Do not call numbers sent over text or email, or found in online search results. Amazon will not ask you to download or install any software to connect with customer service, nor will we request payment for any customer service support.

Although Amazon Prime Day wraps up Friday, July 11, 2025, it's important to remember to be vigilant against impostors throughout the year.

If you suspect you are a victim of a scam involving Amazon, you can report it directly on their website or to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

This article was written by KOAA News5 Consumer Reporter Kierra Sam. Have a story? Send an email to Kierra.sam@koaa.com.

