WATCH: Disc golf brewery bike crawl supports local non-profit

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A professional disc golf player that lives in Colorado Springs wants to get more people involved in the sport.

Travis Flett founded Chain Reaction Disc Experience and over the weekend, the group hosted a disc golf brewery bike crawl.

Participants biked their way through the following:



Goat Patch Brewing Company

TRiNiTY BREWiNG COMPANY

Red Leg Brewing Company

Fossil Craft Beer Company

Registration for the event was $25, but some of that was to a good cause. Flett decided to donate part of the proceeds to the local non-profit Pike Ride.

