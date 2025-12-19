Walsenburg mourns the loss of Community Service Officer Sergeant Henry Ezell Sr.

WALSENBURG, Colo. (KOAA) — The City of Walsenburg and the Walsenburg police Department announced the line-of-duty death of a community service officer.

The city said that Sergeant Henry Ezell has passed away from injuries he sustained while on duty. Details about when Ezell died were not openly shared by the city in their release.

"The Walsenburg Police Department extends its deepest condolences to CSO Sgt. Ezell’s family, friends, and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time. We also thank our community and our law enforcement partners for the outpouring of support and compassion. As we honor CSO Sgt. Ezell’s life and service, we remain committed to carrying forward his legacy of professionalism, service, and devotion to the City of Walsenburg." City of Walsenburg

The city and community held a procession for Ezell on Wednesday, and City Hall was shut down while the community gathered for his escort from Pueblo to the Boise-Oertega Funeral Home in Walsenburg.

