Voting opens for Colorado Chamber's Coolest Thing Made in Colorado

COLORADO (KOAA) — Voting has opened for the Colorado Chamber's Coolest Thing Made in Colorado People's Choice Award.

The 4th annual contest celebrates the diverse manufacturing capability of our state.

“The People’s Choice award is one of the most exciting parts of this contest as it gives Coloradans the chance to support their favorite products from local businesses across the state. These finalists showcase the creativity and innovation happening in Colorado, and we’re excited to see which product will stand out as this year’s People’s Choice!" Colorado Chamber President and CEO Loren Furman

The things range from new farming technology to minimize resources, to interactive attractions suitable for anyone who loves a challenge.

Two finalists are from right here in southern Colorado: the Autonomous Nano Tractor from La Junta, and the InnovaFlex Arrays from Colorado Springs.

Colorado Chamber of Commerce The Autonomous Nano Tractor (ANT) was engineered in La Junta, Colorado.

Voters can select their three favorites and vote once per day until voting closes on October 6.

The winner of the People’s Choice award and the Coolest Thing Made in Colorado will be announced on October 23 at the Coolest Things Made Awards Banquet.

You can vote online through the Colorado Chamber's People's Choice Award website.

Colorful Colorado: The best dates and drives to see the fall colors across the state Fall is the time of the year when aspen, maple, and oak trees burst into brilliant displays of color, perfectly accenting our state’s rugged landscapes. Colorful Colorado: The best dates and drives to see the fall colors across the state

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.